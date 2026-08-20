Mahindra XEV 9S 6-Seater Launched At Rs 25.25 Lakh



Mahindra has introduced a new six-seat configuration for the XEV 9S, replacing the second-row bench with individual captain seats to offer a more premium cabin experience. The new seating layout is available on the Pack Two Above, Pack Three and Pack Three Above variants, while the electric SUV's feature list, battery options and powertrain remain unchanged.

Mahindra has priced the new six-seat version of the XEV 9S at a premium of Rs 25,000 over the equivalent seven-seat variants, with prices ranging from Rs 25.25 lakh to Rs 30.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The six-seat layout, available on the Pack Two Above and Pack Three trims with both battery options, adds individual captain seats in the second row for a more premium cabin experience.

Mahindra XEV 9S Powertrain

The XEV 9S is available with two battery options built on Mahindra's INGLO electric platform. The entry-level version uses a 59 kWh battery pack paired with a 228 bhp electric motor and 380 Nm of torque, delivering a claimed range of 521 km. Buyers looking for more performance and range can opt for the 79 kWh variant, which produces 281 bhp and the same 380 Nm of torque while offering a claimed range of up to 679 km.

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Mahindra XEV 9S Features

The introduction of captain seats does not affect the XEV 9S' equipment list, with the SUV continuing to offer features such as three 12.3-inch displays, a VisionX augmented-reality head-up display, Level 2+ ADAS, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, ventilated front and rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof on higher variants.

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The new 2+2+2 seating arrangement is aimed at buyers seeking greater second-row comfort, with individual captain seats featuring dedicated armrests and a walk-through passage that improves access to the third row. Other cabin features, including rear AC vents and 65W USB charging ports, remain unchanged.

Mahindra EV Market Share

Mahindra emerged as the fastest-growing player among India's top three EV manufacturers in the first half of 2026, with sales jumping 147 per cent year-on-year to 34,131 units and its market share rising from 17 per cent to 23 per cent. The automaker overtook JSW MG Motor in March and held on to the second spot through H1 2026, driven by strong demand for its born-electric models.