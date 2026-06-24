Mahindra XEV 9e And 9s' Political Dominance: Ministers Who Use These Electric SUVs

India's transition towards electric mobility is no longer limited to policy announcements. It is increasingly visible on the ground. One of the clearest signs of this shift is the growing preference for Mahindra's new electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and 9s, among key political figures across the country. From state-level ministers to senior policymakers, these EVs are quietly becoming the default choice for official mobility.

While diesel-powered SUVs once dominated government fleets, the narrative is now changing, driven by a mix of environmental goals, operating efficiency, and evolving public perception.

Ministers Who Are Driving This Shift

Giriraj Singh - Union Minister of Textiles and Member of Parliament

Union Minister Giriraj Singh is among the prominent leaders seen adopting Mahindra's electric SUVs. His usage reflects a shift at the national level, where policymakers are not just advocating for cleaner mobility but also actively integrating it into their personal and official transport choices. He has been seen in the Mahindra XEV 9s, showcasing practicality as his pick over style.

Uday Samant - Maharashtra Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Uday Samant has also been spotted with Mahindra's coupe electric SUV - XEV 9e. Known for his involvement in industries and infrastructure, his adoption of EVs aligns neatly with the broader push towards sustainable, future-ready mobility solutions.

Tanuja Divekar - Mumbai-based political leader

Mumbai-based political figure Tanuja Divekar represents the growing acceptance of electric mobility at the city level. She puts to use a Mahindra XEV 9s - the 7-seater electric SUV from the automaker's line-up. In a metro where daily usage is high and emissions are a concern, EV adoption among local leaders carries strong symbolic and practical value.

Nitin Bhutada - Public representative and BJP associate

Nitin Bhutada, associated with public life and political activity, has also been seen using Mahindra electric SUVs. He shared the video on Instagram, taking the delivery of this Mahindra XEV 9e coupe SUV. His inclusion highlights how the shift is not limited to top leadership, but is spreading across multiple layers of public representation.

Mahendra Pal Singh - MLA, Pipraich, UP

MLA M. A. Mahendra Pal Singh adds to the list of political figures transitioning to electric mobility. His adoption reflects growing confidence in EVs for daily, high-usage requirements - something that was a concern for many just a few years ago.