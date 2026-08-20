Kia Sorento Local Production Begins In India, Launch On Sept 4

Kia India has commenced production of the Sorento at its Anantapur facility, with the first locally assembled unit rolling off the production line ahead of its launch. The Sorento will mark Kia's first all-wheel-drive hybrid SUV for the Indian market and will be positioned as the brand's flagship SUV. Alongside the production milestone, Kia has also released the first official images of the India-bound Sorento, previewing its design and road presence before its market debut.

Kia India has confirmed that the Sorento will be launched on September 4, 2026, with pre-bookings now open for a token amount of Rs 25,000 through Kia dealerships and the company's website. The SUV will be offered with both hybrid and diesel powertrain options, giving buyers a choice based on their usage requirements. Notably, the Sorento will become Kia's first all-wheel-drive hybrid SUV in India, marking another step in the brand's multi-powertrain strategy while expanding its premium SUV portfolio.

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The Sorento will be offered with two powertrain options: a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid producing 238 hp and 380 Nm, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 202 hp and 441 Nm, both paired with automatic transmissions. Select variants are expected to feature all-wheel drive with dedicated terrain modes. Buyers will also be able to choose between six- and seven-seat configurations. In terms of features, the SUV is set to offer dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and Level 2 ADAS, positioning it as Kia's flagship offering in the Indian market.

The Sorento brings Kia's latest SUV design language to India and will be positioned above the Seltos in the brand's portfolio. Measuring 4,815 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and with a 2,815 mm wheelbase, the SUV is expected to be offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations. Images released by Kia indicate a few India-specific changes compared to the global model, including a different alloy wheel design, added chrome detailing on the grille and a revised front bumper. The Sorento retains its upright SUV proportions and road presence, aligning with its positioning as Kia's flagship SUV in India.

One of the key technology features of the India-spec Sorento will be Kia's new AI Assistant powered by Live Generative AI. Kia says the Sorento will be the first model globally to debut this technology, enabling more natural voice interactions and allowing occupants to access information and control vehicle functions through conversational commands. The system is designed to simplify in-car interactions and reduce reliance on touchscreen menus for everyday tasks.

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The launch will also expand Kia's footprint in the premium SUV segment, with the Sorento bringing hybrid and diesel powertrain options to the brand's India line-up. The Sorento is expected to be priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner.

