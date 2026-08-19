Kia Sorento Hybrid To Arrive In India With All-Wheel Drive, Live Gen AI

Kia India is gearing up to launch the Sorento in India on September 4, marking the arrival of the brand's global three-row SUV in the domestic market. Ahead of its debut, Kia has released fresh teasers on social media confirming that the India-spec model will be offered with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and the company's new Live Gen AI in-car assistant.

Kia Sorento: AWD Powertrain

This will make the Sorento the first ICE-powered Kia in India to feature AWD, expanding the brand's drivetrain options beyond its largely front-wheel-drive SUV range. The AWD setup is already available on the Sorento in several international markets and is offered with multiple powertrain options, including the hybrid version. Its introduction in India is expected to enhance the Sorento's appeal in the premium SUV segment, particularly among buyers looking for greater traction and all-weather capability.

Kia Sorento: Live Gen AI

Kia has also confirmed that the Sorento will debut the brand's new Live Gen AI assistant in India. The system is designed to enable natural voice interactions between occupants and the vehicle, allowing users to access information and control certain vehicle functions through conversational commands. Kia says the AI-powered interface is aimed at making in-car interactions more intuitive and reducing the need to navigate menus for routine functions.

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Kia Sorento: Engine Options

The Sorento is expected to be offered with both strong-hybrid petrol and diesel powertrain options in India. While Kia has not confirmed specifications, global versions of the SUV are available with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid powertrain producing 238 hp and 380 Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Diesel variants are expected to use the same 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine as the Carnival, which develops 202 hp and 440 Nm. Internationally, Kia offers AWD with both hybrid and diesel versions of the Sorento.

Kia Sorento: Expected Price And Positioning

Positioned above the Seltos and Syros, the three-row SUV is expected to become the brand's flagship offering in India. The Sorento is significantly larger than Kia's existing SUVs in India and has been developed as a dedicated three-row model. Measuring over 4.8 metres in length globally, the SUV is expected to offer more space for second- and third-row occupants than the Seltos or Syros.

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For India, Kia is likely to offer both six-seat and seven-seat configurations, with the former expected to feature captain seats in the middle row. The Sorento's larger dimensions and flexible seating layouts are expected. Kia is likely to price the Sorento north of Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it at the top of its SUV range.

The launch will also strengthen Kia's presence in the premium SUV space, where the Sorento is expected to compete with established rivals while bringing a new mix of technology, features and drivetrain options to the brand's local lineup.