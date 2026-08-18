How Should You Park? Bengaluru Resident's Post Goes Viral On Social Media

Parking etiquette often remains overlooked in India, contributing to traffic congestion, disputes, and, in some cases, accidents. A recent incident from Bengaluru has sparked debate on social media after a resident shared a video and detailed an altercation with a fellow resident.

According to the post, the man was allegedly heckled by a woman resident due to the way his car had been parked within the residential complex. The video, now being widely circulated online, appears to show the woman's vehicle occupying the space improperly, prompting discussions around responsible parking practices and civic sense. The incident has since drawn mixed reactions from social media users.

In the viral Instagram reel, user @mtcurse attempts to demonstrate why he believes the complaint against him was misplaced. The video shows his Mercedes ML parked within the yellow parking bay markings, while he explains that a fellow resident had accused him of parking incorrectly because of the motorcycles parked alongside his designated space.

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He then shifts the camera to a Ford Figo allegedly belonging to the complainant, showing the vehicle extending beyond the marked parking lines. Arguing that his vehicle is parked within the allotted space, the user questions why his parking was being criticised when, according to him, the Ford appeared to be outside the designated boundaries. The clip has since sparked debate online, with viewers divided over parking etiquette and residential parking norms.

The video was posted on Instagram by user @mtcurse. The clip quickly gained traction online, crossing 1.7 million views within 24 hours. It also amassed more than 90,000 reactions, 4,500 comments, and 15,000 shares, turning a seemingly routine residential parking disagreement into a wider discussion on parking etiquette, civic sense, and responsible vehicle ownership.

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The comments section quickly turned into a mix of humour, advice, and cautionary suggestions. While some users joked about the incident, with one commenter writing, "Ford driver has heavy skill issue and is jealous," another quipped that the man should thank the driver because "a perfect parking attempt might have damaged your car." Others took a more serious view of the incident. One user advised documenting conversations, filing a complaint over the parking issue, and installing a dashcam to avoid future disputes. The comments reflected the wide range of reactions often seen on viral social media posts, from light-hearted banter to practical guidance.