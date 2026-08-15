Kia Sorento To Get AWD In India; Launch Set For September 4

Kia India has confirmed that the upcoming Sorento SUV will be offered with all-wheel drive (AWD) when it launches on September 4, 2026. This makes the Sorento the first internal-combustion engine (ICE) Kia model in India to feature AWD, marking a significant step for the brand in the premium SUV segment.

Powertrain Options

The Sorento will be offered with both strong-hybrid petrol and diesel engines. While exact specifications for the India-spec model have not been disclosed, the global version uses a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid system paired with a six-speed torque-converter automatic. This setup produces 238 hp and 380 Nm.

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In diesel form, the Sorento is expected to use the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine seen in the Carnival, producing 202hp and 440Nm. Global versions of the Sorento offer AWD with both the strong-hybrid and diesel powertrains, although Kia has not yet confirmed whether both options will be available with AWD in India.

Live Gen AI Assistant

Kia has also confirmed that the Sorento will feature Live Gen AI, an AI-powered in-car voice assistant. The system is designed to allow natural conversations with the vehicle's AI agent, while also executing commands to control certain car functions and features.

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This addition reflects the growing emphasis on connected and intelligent technology in premium SUVs, particularly as buyers increasingly expect advanced digital experiences alongside traditional performance and comfort.

Expected Price

The Sorento will be heavily localised in India, with an expected price range of Rs 30-35 lakh, ex-showroom. Some estimates place the starting price closer to Rs 40 lakh, depending on the variant and equipment.

With AWD, the Sorento will compete with models such as the Volkswagen Tayron (Rs 41.99 lakh to Rs 47.74 lakh) and the Skoda Kodiaq (Rs 36.99 lakh to Rs 46.99 lakh), which also offer AWD. The Jeep Meridian, priced between Rs 23.33 lakh and Rs 37.92 lakh, provides a 4x4 option in a slightly different segment.