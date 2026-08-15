Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e, And XEV 9S Existing Owners To Get Sporteq Software Features

Mahindra has confirmed that existing owners of the BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S will receive selected software features introduced with the new BE 6 SPORTEQ. The updates will be delivered through over-the-air software upgrades in phases, beginning in January 2027.

Updates For Existing Owners

The software rollout reflects Mahindra's approach to software-defined electric vehicles, allowing certain features to be added after a vehicle has been delivered. However, the company has clarified that the exact feature set will vary according to the vehicle model and variant.

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This means existing owners will not necessarily receive every feature available on the BE 6 SPORTEQ. Hardware requirements, battery specifications and the vehicle's existing equipment will determine which functions can be activated.

New TEQ Software Suites

The BE 6 SPORTEQ introduces six technology suites powered by Mahindra's Artificial Intelligence Architecture, or MAIA. One of the main additions is TEQ_Talk, a conversational assistant developed with Google Gemini. It uses 17 specialised AI agents and supports functions related to vehicle controls, navigation, music and news.

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Other software packages include TEQ_Play, which adds features such as karaoke, in-car gaming, private audio, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. TEQ_Drive introduces functions including Custom Drive Mode, Drift Mode, Tribe Drive and Revive SOS.

The TEQ_Me package focuses on personalisation through user profiles and automatic user detection. TEQ_Secure includes features such as Secure360 Pro, intrusion alerts, digital car-key compatibility and a parental lock for the third screen. TEQ_xting allows users to create personalised messages for the vehicle's tailgate.

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Triple-Screen Setup

The BE 6 SPORTEQ gets a coast-to-coast three-screen cockpit on variants starting from the TWO grade.

Mahindra is also offering a Formula E Freedom Edition with a two-screen layout and the original halo-inspired cockpit design. This version is aimed at customers seeking a more performance-focused cabin rather than the newer triple-screen arrangement.

SPORTEQ Pricing And Deliveries

The BE 6 SPORTEQ range starts at Rs 11.45 lakh with Mahindra's Battery-as-a-Service plan, under which the battery is charged at Rs 3.75 per kilometre. Prices for the vehicle without the BaaS option begin at Rs 19.45 lakh and extend to Rs 26.95 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on the variant and battery pack.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin on August 26, 2026. For current owners, the phased OTA rollout will offer a way to access selected new functions without replacing their vehicles, although the final availability will depend on each model and variant.