Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber Unveiled By Anand Mahindra: Price, Pics, & Details

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles operating under the umbrella of Classic Legends, has unveiled the Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber, expanding its new All Stars range after the recent launch of the Jawa 42 FJ All Stars. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, revealed the bobber at the Global Chess League 2026, with prices starting at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Second Model In Jawa All Stars Range

The 42 Bobber is the second motorcycle to join the Jawa All Stars chapter, following the 42 FJ All Stars, which was introduced with six colour choices and prices ranging from Rs 2,01,942 to Rs 2,15,942. The 42 FJ retains its 334cc engine and basic mechanical package, with the update focused on colours, graphics and detailing.

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The All Stars 42 Bobber follows a similar route. It remains based on the standard Jawa 42 Bobber but receives fresh paint options, chequered graphics and All Stars insignia. Jawa says the broader initiative is built around the values of character, conduct and courage, with a focus on riders who value individual style.

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The unveiling at the Global Chess League links the new edition's design and messaging to the sport's emphasis on independent thinking within a shared set of rules.

Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber: Colours

The Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber will be offered through Jawa Yezdi dealerships across India. The range includes six colourways: Black Mirror, Shadow Black, Silver Knight, Jasper Red, Mystic Copper and one additional colour option to complete the six-colour portfolio announced by the company.

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The All Stars Silver Knight finish has been developed around a chequered visual theme, referencing both motorcycle culture and chess. Shadow Black takes a more restrained approach, using a matte-black finish across the motorcycle's floating-seat silhouette.

Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber: Variant-Wise Prices

All Stars Mystic Copper - Rs 2,08,942

All Stars Jasper Red - Rs 2,15,942

All Stars Silver Knight - Rs 2,15,942

All Stars Shadow Black - Rs 2,17,942

All Stars Black Mirror - Rs 2,19,942

Jawa 42 Bobber Mechanical Package

The special edition carries forward the standard 42 Bobber's 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. It develops 29 hp at 7,500 rpm and 30.01 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and electronic fuel injection.

The motorcycle uses a double-cradle frame, 35 mm telescopic front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock with seven-step preload adjustment. Its distinctive cantilevered single-seat design remains unchanged, supported by the rear monoshock arrangement.

Braking is handled by a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The Bobber rides on a 100/90-18 front tyre and a 140/70 R17 rear tyre. It has a 740 mm seat height, 145mm ground clearance, a 12.5-litre fuel tank and a kerb weight of 177 kg.