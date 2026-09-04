Skoda Octavia RS Gets Second Batch In India At Rs 56.69 Lakh

Skoda Auto India has brought a second batch of the Octavia RS performance sedan at Rs 56.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to 50 units, the new allocation follows the strong response to the previous 100-unit batch, which was sold out before deliveries began last year. Deliveries of the latest batch are scheduled to start next week.

Skoda Octavia RS: Prices

The second batch of the Skoda Octavia RS costs Rs 6.70 lakh more than the first allocation, which was priced at Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The increase represents a significant revision, although the model remains a relatively rare offering in India's performance-sedan space.

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The Octavia RS is being brought to India as a completely built unit, which affects its final price. With only 50 units allocated in this round, availability will again be limited for prospective buyers.

The new batch is offered in three exterior colours: Mamba Green, Velvet Red and Magic Black. The bright green finish remains the most recognisable RS option, while red and black provide more discreet alternatives.

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Skoda Octavia RS: Powertrain

The Octavia RS uses the Volkswagen Group's EA888 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, also found in models such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI. In the Skoda, the engine develops 265 hp and 370 Nm of torque.

Power is sent exclusively to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Skoda claims the sedan can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.4 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

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The RS also comes with progressive steering, sports suspension, a more advanced chassis setup, and a sports exhaust system. These elements are intended to make the car sharper to drive than a standard family sedan.

RS Styling And Cabin

The Octavia RS gets a more aggressive appearance than the regular Octavia, with a sportier front bumper, gloss-black exterior elements and RS-specific detailing. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and includes Matrix LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps with dynamic indicators and black treatment at the rear.

Despite its performance focus, the car remains practical. Its liftback body style provides a 600-litre boot, expandable to 1,555 litres with the rear seats folded. The Octavia RS is 4,709mm long, 1,829mm wide and 1,457mm tall, with a 2,677mm wheelbase.

Inside, it receives sport seats finished in black upholstery with contrasting red elements. The front seats are electrically adjustable and include memory, heating and massage functions. Other equipment includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, wireless phone charging and an 11-speaker Canton audio system with a subwoofer.

Safety equipment includes 10 airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, intelligent park assist, a 360-degree Area View camera and a head-up display.