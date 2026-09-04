Nitin Gadkari Proposes Penalty, Rewards Points System For Driving Licence

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is considering a graded points system for driving licences and vehicle registration certificates, under which repeat traffic offenders could face suspension or cancellation of their licences. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the proposed framework would also seek to reward motorists who maintain responsible driving records.

How The Proposed System Could Work

Speaking at the 66th Annual Convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, or SIAM, Gadkari said the ministry is working on a mechanism that links traffic violations to a driver's licence record.

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"My ministry is planning to introduce a graded point system in driving licences and vehicle registration certificates," he said.

Under the proposed framework, each traffic offence would result in points being deducted from the driving licence. Once the penalties reach a prescribed threshold, the authorities could take action against the licence holder.

"Every offense will cut points on the driving licence. And after a particular limit, the licence will get suspended or even cancelled," Gadkari said.

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Rewards For Responsible Drivers

The proposed system is not limited to penalties. Gadkari said motorists with good driving records could receive benefits, potentially including incentives from insurance companies. The nature of those possible incentives has not been detailed.

A points-based approach would create a more persistent record of driving conduct than a one-time fine alone. For example, repeated speeding, signal jumping or dangerous driving offences could collectively trigger a licence review rather than being treated as unrelated incidents.

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Focus On Driver Behaviour

Gadkari said driver behaviour remains a central challenge in India's effort to improve road safety. "Driver behaviour is a big problem. We are now doing a lot of things for that," he said.

He also stressed that people who repeatedly break traffic rules must be held accountable for the consequences of their conduct. "We are actually the person who is making constant mistakes and we are learning it. That will not be appropriate. Somewhere, we have to challenge the people where this misdeed is responsible for the consequences," he said.

The proposal was discussed alongside wider road-safety initiatives, including Bharat NCAP 2.0, which Gadkari said is planned for October 2027. The next phase of the vehicle-safety assessment programme is expected to consider a broader safety chain, extending beyond crash performance alone.

Bike Taxi Operations

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also announced that private motorcycle owners should be permitted to run bike taxi services and encouraged state governments to legalize these operations. He noted that this initiative could generate job opportunities for approximately eight crore individuals, especially in rural regions. The minister emphasized that permitting such services could offer an additional income stream for residents in areas with few employment options.