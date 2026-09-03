Nitin Gadkari Announces Bharat NCAP 2.0 Rollout Set For October 2027: Key Highlights

Bharat NCAP has played a key role in raising vehicle safety standards in India and has contributed to strengthening the global competitiveness of India-made vehicles, according to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Speaking at the 66th SIAM Annual Convention, Gadkari said the next phase of the country's car safety assessment programme, Bharat NCAP 2.0, is slated for rollout by the end of 2027.

Gadkari said India has seen a positive response in export markets, adding that honesty, credibility and goodwill are among the most valuable assets in today's global economy. He noted that the perception and value of Indian automotive products have improved significantly in international markets, helping boost their competitiveness.

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Gadkari described Bharat NCAP as a success story, crediting the automotive industry for its cooperation. He noted that Bharat NCAP recently received an international award in Morocco and said that more than 30 vehicles have been tested under the programme so far.

The minister also highlighted the cost advantages of local testing, stating that evaluating a vehicle through Global NCAP costs around Rs 2.5 crore per model, while Bharat NCAP testing costs about Rs 16 lakh per model, making it significantly more affordable for manufacturers.

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Gadkari said the government is moving ahead with Bharat NCAP 2.0, which is scheduled to come into effect from October 2027, as part of a broader effort to improve road safety in the country.

Highlighting the scale of the challenge, he noted that India records around 5 lakh road accidents and 1.8 lakh fatalities every year, calling it a major national concern. He said the next phase of Bharat NCAP will focus on four key pillars: crash avoidance, occupant protection, pedestrian safety and post-crash care. Gadkari also called for greater collaboration between the government and the automotive industry to help reduce road fatalities and improve overall vehicle safety standards.

What Is Proposed In BNCAP 2.0

Bharat NCAP 2.0 will evaluate vehicles on a 100-point rating system spread across five key pillars: Crash Protection (55 per cent), Vulnerable Road User Protection (20 per cent), Safe Driving (10 per cent), Accident Avoidance (10 per cent), and Post-Crash Safety (5 per cent). Crash protection will continue to carry the highest weightage and will include five mandatory tests, while pedestrian and two-wheeler safety will receive greater emphasis under the new framework.

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The revised norms will also place a stronger focus on active safety technologies. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and curtain airbags will become mandatory for a vehicle to qualify for a Bharat NCAP rating, while systems such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), lane departure warnings and other driver-assistance features will contribute to higher scores.

Additionally, vehicles equipped with side-facing seats will be ineligible for a Bharat NCAP rating.

Bharat NCAP 2.0 will also raise the bar for top safety scores. To earn a 5-star rating, vehicles will need to score at least 70 out of 100 points between 2027 and 2029, with the threshold increasing to 80 points from 2029 to 2031. Furthermore, a vehicle that scores zero in any of the five safety pillars will not be eligible for a 5-star rating, underscoring the programme's aim of delivering a more comprehensive assessment of vehicle safety.

