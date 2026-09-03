Vijay's Vision To Host Formula-1 In Tamil Nadu, Announces Dedicated Motorsport City

For decades, Tamil Nadu has been at the heart of India's automotive and motorsport ecosystem. Home to India's oldest race track Madras International Circuit and a manufacturing base for several global automakers, the state has earned a reputation as the country's automotive powerhouse, with Chennai often referred to as the "Detroit of India."

Now, Tamil Nadu is looking to build on that legacy. Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has outlined an ambitious vision for the state's sporting future, with plans that include bringing Formula 1 in Chennai and developing a world-class Olympic City. Together, the initiatives signal a broader push to position Tamil Nadu as a leading destination for both motorsport and international sporting events.

CM Joseph Vijay's Big Announcements: Eyeing F1 By 2028

The Chief Minister also announced that a dedicated motorsports city will be established in Chennai to host Formula 1-4 races in the city.

"An Olympic city will be set up in Chennai. A motor sports city will also be set up in Chennai to host Formula 1 races. The talents of youth in motor sports will be identified, and training and racing opportunities will be provided to create national and international level champions," the Chief Minister said in the Assembly.

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"Establishing world-class motor vehicle car racing arenas will provide opportunities for tourism, special vehicle manufacturing industries, employment, and economic development."

In June, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) created a task force to monitor motor sports with a vision to bring back Formula 1 racing in the country by the end of 2028.

"We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry," an MYAS source told ANI on Saturday.

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The project is expected to play a key role in developing grassroots motorsport talent and creating a pathway for young racers to progress through the ranks. Beyond the sporting benefits, the initiative could strengthen Tamil Nadu's position as an automotive and motorsport hub, attracting investment from racing organisations, vehicle manufacturers and related industries.

India's F1 History And Fall-Off

India's Formula 1 journey was short-lived but significant. The Indian Grand Prix was held at the Buddh International Circuit between 2011 and 2013, with Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull Racing dominating all three editions. However, a combination of tax disputes, regulatory challenges and rising operational costs led to the race being dropped from the Formula One calendar after 2013.

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In a bid to revive top-tier motorsport in the country, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has constituted a dedicated task force to address long-standing taxation, infrastructure and regulatory hurdles that previously affected the event.

The prospect of a return has also gained momentum with the Adani Group's move to acquire Jaypee Group assets, including the Buddh International Circuit, amid growing interest in reviving motorsport activities at the venue.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has previously identified India as a key growth market, citing the country's rapidly expanding fan base. While a return of the Indian Grand Prix has not yet been confirmed, discussions around bringing Formula 1 back to India have gathered pace in recent years.