Tamil Nadu Drops Parandur Airport Project, Vijay Says "I Stand With Protesters"

A now-scrapped plan to make a new airport near Chennai has become the latest flashpoint between Tamil Nadu's ruling TVK and the Opposition DMK that lost the election just months ago.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), have always been on the side of protesters who objected to the airport plan citing environmental concerns and danger to multi-crop agricultural lands in Parandur, some 70 km from the state capital.

Now, Vijay has shelved the project. He had campaigned hard against the project before the election that eventually ejected the DMK from power. Vijay's latest decision has closed this chapter.

"We are dropping Parandur airport. I stand firm with the protesters against the proposed airport," Vijay said.

Vijay recalled his move to oppose the project from as far back as October 2024 when, during a meeting in Vikravandi, he also agreed airports are needed for industrial development but they cannot be built at the cost of farmers' welfare.

"To fulfill the promise I made to the people that day... the steps taken to establish a new airport in Parandur will be abandoned by this government," Vijay said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry gave in-principle permission in April 2025 to build the airport in Parandur, which comes under Kancheepuram district.

But the showdown has not ended with the DMK led by former chief minister MK Stalin sending a dare to Vijay to "open our files" instead of insinuating suspicion over the proposed airport project which was initiated during the DMK's tenure.

"If the chief minister doesn't open our files, we will move a privilege motion against him in the assembly," DMK leader Duraimurugan told reporters today. "We are giving him permission to open it. If he doesn't do that in one week, the Opposition will consider moving a privilege motion to show the chief minister gave incorrect information in the assembly," he said.

Just after coming to power after a massive win, the Vijay government had already said it would review the site earmarked for the proposed greenfield airport. In June, TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar had announced a comprehensive review of the proposed project had been going on to find alternative locations. This would help protect local waterbodies and fertile lands, he had said.