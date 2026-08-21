Freeze Or Fair? DMK Says Vijay Diluted Delimitation Stand, TVK Hits Back

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday witnessed a sharp face-off as the DMK and the ruling TVK clashed over the state's official stance on the upcoming delimitation exercise.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, pointing out that while the state assembly had passed a resolution to "freeze" the number of Lok Sabha seats at 543, the Chief Minister had omitted the specific term during the zonal meeting that took place yesterday.

"The TVK government passed a resolution in this House to freeze total Lok Sabha seats at 543, but Chief Minister Vijay did not use the word 'freeze' at the Southern Zonal Council meeting," Udhayanidhi said alleging a dilution of the state's demand.

Defending the government's stand, Minister Adhav Arjuna asserted that the government's position remains unwavering. "Our government has no change in stand with regard to delimitation," he said.

The exchange intensified as both sides traded charges of compromising the state's interests. Udhayanidhi reiterated that the DMK remains committed to a total freeze on the redrawing of constituencies, or at the very least, ensuring that Tamil Nadu's current 7.18% representation is not reduced.

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Minister Adhav Arjuna countered Stalin Junior, alleging that the DMK had historically shifted its position. "If they ask only for fair delimitation, it would be a betrayal to Tamil Nadu," Arjuna remarked, claiming the DMK had previously not insisted on the 543-seat cap.

"No delimitation is our stand. We are opposing the 50% increase in all states too. We want the existing 7.18% share of Tamil Nadu in Parliamentary seats to be maintained," the minister stated.

AIADMK chief Edapaddi Palaniswami, speaking on the issue also demanded that Tamil Nadu must get its share of 7.18 percent seats after the delimitation exercise.

BJP MLA Bhola Rajan, however, insisted that the delimitation "will be good" the state as Tamil Nadu's share will increase from the existing 7.18%.

The war of words came after Vijay on Thursday urged the Union Government to provide a clear assurance that no state would lose parliamentary representation as a consequence of the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, warning that population-based delimitation could disproportionately affect the Southern states.

"As the freeze on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 Census approaches its end and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, is considered, there is a genuine and shared concern across the Southern States that delimitation based predominantly on populations may diminish our collective voice in Parliament," Vijay said addressing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council.

He argued that the Southern states should not be penalised for their achievements in stabilising their population.

"I therefore, urge the Union Government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no State will suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of its success in population stabilisation. Such an approach would uphold the principles of equity, preserve the federal balance envisioned by our Constitution, and reinforce the confidence of all States in our democratic institutions," he added.

