Tamil Nadu Car War: DMK Rejects Vijay's Free Vehicles, Government Clarifies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's announcement of free cars to all 234 MLAs of the state has triggered a massive showdown with the Opposition DMK.

A heated debate erupted in the state Assembly on Friday after the DMK officially rejected Vijay's offer of free official vehicles, citing the state's mounting debt.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that all 59 DMK legislators have decided not to avail the offer. He challenged the TVK-led government's consistency, pointing out that the administration has frequently highlighted the state's financial distress since taking office.

"Since the TVK government has been saying from day one after assuming power that the government is in debt, all 59 DMK MLAs have decided not to avail this offer. We urge the government to provide free cars to MLAs only after verifying their election affidavits--whether they already own cars and what their financial status is," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

The Leader of Opposition further took a dig at the ruling party's ideology, stating, "TVK said they were against freebies and kept saying the government is in debt; hence, we decided not to accept the offer to reduce the government's debt burden."

Read | Car, Rs 75,000 Per Month For Driver, Fuel: Vijay's Bonanza For Tamil Nadu MLAs

Responding sharply, Minister Adhav Arjuna defended the move, stating that the chief minister intended to treat all MLAs equally. He specifically highlighted that many MLAs from smaller parties like the VCK and Communist parties are in poor financial condition and that cars are not a luxury but a basic need for them to visit all areas in their constituencies.

"Many of our MLAs really don't have a house and car. Left party MLAs don't have. When we make an announcement, it will be common to all. TVK's stance is clear - those who already have a car will not apply for the govt vehicle," the minister said clarifying the Vijay government policy.

Arjuna also launched a personal attack on the Leader of Opposition, questioning his decision to stay in government-provided housing. "The chief minister made the announcement treating all MLAs equally. If the LoP doesn't want a car, why is he staying in government quarters when he has three bungalows?" the Minister asked.

Chief Minister had on Wednesday announced that all 234 state MLAs will be given a government car to help them with their constituency related works.

"MLAs need to travel to their constituencies frequently to address people's problems. Government vehicle will ensure transparent and corruption free governance," the chief minister announced in the Assembly, justifying the expense.

The Tamil Nadu government added that there are number of MLAs in the current Assembly who have been elected for the first time and come from humble backgrounds. They need a car to discharge their duties as people's representative, Vijay added.

The announcement came after VCK MLA Jothimani said MLAs cannot work effectively without the required logistics support and requested cars for them.

The Vijay government has also announced an allowance of Rs 75,000 per month for the MLAs for expenses on driver, fuel and maintenance of cars.