Mehul Choksi's Lawyer Vijay Aggarwal Arrested In London Over Sexual Assaults

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed the arrest and subsequent charging of Delhi-based lawyer Vijay Aggarwal in connection with an investigation into reports of alleged sexual assaults at a property in London's Mayfair area.

In a response to a media query, the Met Police said its officers attended a property on Brick Street, Mayfair, on August 11 after receiving reports of sexual assaults at the address.

The police said a 57-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested in connection with incidents that were reported to have taken place on May 26 and August 9.

According to the Met Police, the 57-year-old man was identified as Vijay Aggarwal, 57, who was charged with four counts of sexual assault.

The 41-year-old woman was charged with two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either-way offence, namely sexual assault, the police said.

The Met Police said both individuals were charged on August 13 and appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court later the same day.

They were subsequently remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear before Southwark Crown Court on September 10, according to the police.

The police also disclosed that two other individuals, a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were arrested on August 11 as part of the same investigation. They have since been bailed pending further enquiries, the Met Police said.

The two women who reported the alleged sexual assaults continue to receive support from specialist officers, according to the police.

The Met Police did not provide further details about the circumstances of the alleged incidents or the relationship, if any, between the individuals involved.

Earlier on Wednesday, people close to noted criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal have strongly objected to the manner in which his alleged detention in the United Kingdom has been reported in sections of the media, saying there is "nothing on record or in their knowledge" to establish any alleged recovery of money from him or his involvement in any such fraud.

They strongly condemn the manner in which the matter has been reported by a section of the media.

Aggarwal is known for representing fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in extradition-related proceedings in Belgium.

The allegations against Aggarwal form part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and the charges have yet to be tested before a court. Aggarwal is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in accordance with law.

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