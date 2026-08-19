Car, Allowances, Hike In Health Cover: Vijay's Bonanza For Tamil Nadu MLAs

A car, fuel allowance, extended health cover. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has announced a big bonanza for Tamil Nadu MLAs. All the state's 234 MLAs will get a car and an allowance for fuel and maintenance expenses.

The chief minister has announced that the MLAs will get a government vehicle to help them with their constituency related works.

"MLAs need to travel to their constituencies frequently to address people's problems. Government vehicle will ensure transparent and corruption free governance," the chief minister announced in the Assembly, justifying the expense.

The Tamil Nadu government added that there are number of MLAs in the current Assembly who have been elected for the first time and come from humble backgrounds. They need a car to discharge their duties as people's representative, Vijay added.

The announcement came after VCK MLA Jothimani said MLAs cannot work effectively without the required logistics support and requested cars for them.

The Vijay government has also announced an allowance of Rs 75,000 per month for the MLAs for expenses on driver, fuel and maintenance of cars.

Additionally, MLAs will now also get a state grant of Rs 25,000 to hire a secretary for official work.

Further, the Vijay government has announced hiking the health cover for the elected representatives from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

The Chief Minister's announcement was quickly welcomed by the legislators.

TVK ally Congress MLA Tharagai Cuthbert welcomed the announcement, saying it had made the MLAs "so happy". She added that even opposition MLAs would welcome the decision, though, understandably, they might not say so.

School Education Minister Raj Mohan also backed the move, pointing to its wider benefits. Apart from helping MLAs perform their duties, he said, the decision would create employment opportunities for drivers and secretaries.

The opposition DMK has, however, slammed the Vijay's government's announcement calling it unwanted expense. "This decision will need a lot of money. Car for all 234 MLAs will cost a lot to the state and then there are additional allowances announced. What was the need?" DMK spokesperson A Sarvanan told NDTV.