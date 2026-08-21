TNEA Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released: Check Details

TNEA Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TNEA counselling Round 3 provisional seat allotment result 2026 today, August 21. Candidates who participated in the third round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling can check their allotted seats through the official TNEA portal, tneaonline.org.

The provisional allotment has been issued for candidates who completed the Round 3 choice-filling process within the specified deadline. Candidates are required to review their allotment and confirm their seat status by August 22, 2026. Failure to confirm the allotted seat within the deadline will lead to cancellation of the allotment.

Click here: TNEA Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026

TNEA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026: How To Check?

Follow these steps to access their TNEA Round 3 provisional seat allotment result:

Visit the official TNEA website at tneaonline.org.

Open the link for the TNEA 2026 Round 3 tentative seat allotment.

Log in using the registered email ID and password.

Submit the required login credentials.

Check the seat allotment displayed on the screen.

Download the allotment details and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates who participated in Round 3 choice filling were allowed to enter their preferred colleges and courses from August 17 to August 19, 2026.

TNEA Counselling Round 3: What Candidates Need To Do Next

Candidates who have received a seat allotment must confirm their allotment by August 22, 2026. Those who do not confirm their allotted seat within the stipulated period risk losing the seat.

Proceed with the admission process after accepting the allotted seat. Depending on the options available under the counselling process, they may also choose upward movement if they wish to be considered for a different seat in subsequent rounds. Candidates who do not wish to proceed can select the applicable option to reject the offer or exit the counselling process.