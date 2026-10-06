'Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Said Yes After Reading Aneet Padda's <i>Golgappa</i> Scene': <i>Hunkkaar</i> Maker

Nitya Mehra and Karan D Kapadia's JioHotstar Original, Hunkkaar, is making a roar (in the true sense of the term) ever since it started streaming on September 25.

Apart from the compelling storyline, the show has resonated with viewers for its powerful ensemble cast featuring Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Raghubir Yadav, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Arjun Mathur, among others.

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Karan D Kapadia shared how Fatima Sana Shaikh, Raghubir Yadav, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Arjun Mathur came on board for the show and delivered their best.

'No One Is Telling Stories Like This'

In the show, Aneet Padda plays a minor sexual assault victim who files a case against the self-styled godman Baapji (played by Raghubir Yadav), who perpetrates violence on young girls in the name of a Shakti-pradan ceremony at his empire-like ashram, Saburi.

At the end of episode one, Minu Rawat (Aneet Padda) goes out on the street to have golgappas. Little does she know that her 'innocent' public appearance, during the trial, will become internet content in no time, inviting a plethora of abuse online and questioning her intent.

"Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub read one scene - the golgappa scene of Aneet - and he came on board. He said, 'No one is talking about cinema like this; no one is talking about a story like this,'" Kapadia tells us.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Raghubir Yadav And Arjun Mathur's Casting Coup

Fatima plays a young police officer who handles the case of Minu Rawat's sexual assault.

"Fatima is a great actor. I have been her fan since Dangal. She does so much research for a character. She spent time with police officers to bring the fierce and great resilience that the character required. She has restraint in her approach; she knows she's fighting for a cause which is greater than herself. At the same time, she has a bit of nervousness as it's her first big case," Kapadia says about Fatima.

From Panchayat's Pradhanji to Hunkkaar's Baapji - Raghubir Yadav is on a roll.

"He's one of the maverick giants of actors we have. He was so excited to play a character that he had never played before," says Kapadia.

Arjun Mathur plays the voice of reason as he plays a prime-time anchor on the show. "To put Arjun in the tricky landscape of Indian media was a task. But he brings the voice of critique and balance to the show," says Kapadia.

'We Are Products Of Our Parents' Traumas'

At the end of the show, there's a particular scene featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrating their late fathers for shaping their personalities.

"It's a very personal scene. I wrote this scene, keeping my equation with my parents in mind. We are all products of our parents' traumas. And we try to overcome that in our lifetime. But that scene is a celebration of father figures. Also, I want to delve deep into the psyche of the police and lawyer protagonists. While one keeps complaining about his father, the other feels she didn't have the opportunity to even fight with him," recalls Kapadia.

About Hunkkaar

Hunkkaar, a six-episode series, delves into the sexual violence against minor girls at the hands of a self-proclaimed godman. The show particularly gives voice to a survivor who questions the legal system, the judiciary and the societal perception of why a survivor has to hide herself from the public eye, while the culprit roams free on the street.