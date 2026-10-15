Aneet Padda On Headlining <i>Shakti Shalini</i>: 'It's Completely On My Shoulders'

Aneet Padda is keen to explore a different side of herself on screen after the success of Saiyaara. The actor, who became a familiar face after starring opposite Ahaan Panday in the 2025 romantic musical, is now preparing for Shakti Shalini, a film that will see her take on a different kind of role. In a conversation with Variety India, Aneet opened up about wanting to step away from romance and take charge of a solo film early in her career.

For Aneet, Shakti Shalini offers the chance to work across genres while also leading a film on her own. The actor said she had been hoping to do something different after Saiyaara and feels fortunate that this opportunity came her way.

“I have been lucky to get Shakti Shalini. It's by definition, the exact thing I'm going to want to do after Saiyaara. It's so different. It's action, romance and supernatural. I've gotten the chance to explore a completely different version of me.”

The actor also spoke about wanting to headline a film where the responsibility rests on her shoulders. While leading a project can feel intimidating, Aneet said she wanted the experience of having a film that she could call her own.

“Also, I wanted to do a solo film, to be as blunt as I can be. I wanted to be able to say that this is my movie. As an actor, it's on my shoulders. And how many women get to do that? I just felt very lucky to be able to have that in my second film. Even though it's completely on my shoulders and that can be a little bit intimidating, but whatever happens with it is mine to own.”

From Saiyaara To Shakti Shalini

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara marked Ahaan Panday's Bollywood debut and featured Aneet in her first leading role. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film also starred Rajesh Sharma and Alam Khan in key roles. It received positive reviews and collected around ₹580 crore worldwide, emerging as the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema. Its success turned Aneet and Ahaan into overnight stars.

Aneet was most recently seen in Hunkaar, a series she had shot well before Saiyaara. With Shakti Shalini, she is now set to take on a project that combines horror, comedy, romance and supernatural elements.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows Shakti, an ordinary woman who becomes a protector, while Shalini, a vengeful spirit, returns to punish men after being betrayed and killed. The film stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa and is also set to feature Nana Patekar posthumously, following his death on October 8.

Shakti Shalini is the sixth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and is scheduled to release in theatres this December.