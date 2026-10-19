<i>Saiyaara</i> Star Aneet Padda Closes Lakme Fashion Week In Amit Aggarwal's Sculpted Bodice Look

Aneet Padda is one of the most promising young actors in Bollywood. The Saiyaara star recently turned muse for designer Amit Aggarwal, closing Lakme Fashion Week in a stunning ensemble that played with structure, layering and contemporary silhouettes. Her look featured a sculpted bodice paired with an oversized striped shirt and wide-leg trousers.

Aneet Padda Turns Muse For Amit Aggarwal

Aneet grabbed attention as she took to the runway in a dazzling violet-toned ensemble that played with bold proportions and sculptural detailing. The sculpted bodice featured Amit Aggarwal's signature polymer detail. The colour-shifting finish transitioned between deep purple, electric blue and emerald green depending on the light. The strapless top was heavily structured with moulded cup details and ribbed-texture panelling that cinched tightly around the midsection.

The actor paired it with an oversized striped shirt with fine vertical pinstripes in white and purple and voluminous bishop sleeves gathered at the cuffs. It was worn casually unbuttoned at the top to create a plunging neckline.

The wide-leg trousers added to the drama of Aneet's ensemble. Made with heavy satin fabric with a high-shine finish, the bottoms featured sharp pleats at the high waistband for a ballooning silhouette toward the hem. She completed the outfit with minimalist strappy sandals with forest green straps that pulled from the iridescent undertones of the bodice.

Amit Aggarwal on his collection

Amit Aggarwal's prêt label AM: IT collection explored how everyday dressing can move from the workplace into evening occasions. The collection played with the idea of a ‘5 PM Glam Reset', capturing the shift from structured workwear to more expressive after-hours dressing.

Speaking about his collection, Amit told ANI, " I think how a working professional moves from a 9 to 5 and then from a 5 to 9. And I think in those conversations I think revealed such wonderful revelations about our own life. Like beyond 5 we literally feel like free birds who want to be a version of ourselves that's truly akin to who we are."

The designs took cues from everyday Indian surroundings, bringing together elements of craft, utility, texture and ornamentation. Instead of sticking to elaborate occasionwear, the designs gave familiar wardrobe staples a fresh spin through sculptural shapes, exaggerated proportions and contemporary styling.

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