Inside <i>Hunkkaar</i> Star Aneet Padda's Mumbai Home With Boho Decor And A Cosy Guitar Corner

Aneet Padda is currently receiving positive reviews for her latest release, Hunkkaar: The Roar, which is streaming on JioHotstar. The actor, who rose to fame with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, lives in Mumbai. Her home offers a glimpse into her preference for simple interiors and warm decor. The residence combines neutral shades with bohemian elements and greenery, giving the space a practical yet personal touch.

Inside Aneet Padda's Mumbai residence

Let's begin with the living room. The space is quite spacious and has white walls that naturally make it look bright. However, the textured decor prevents the room from looking too plain.

One of its most interesting features is a pampas grass installation on the wall. The earthy element brings a bohemian touch to the otherwise understated setting. Bamboo sticks placed vertically near the wall further complement the use of natural materials. Fairy lights have also been used across the wall, giving the room a modern charm.

It seems Aneet loves to experiment with lighting. A large pendant lamp forms a prominent ceiling feature, while cage-style hanging lights introduce a slightly rustic look. The lighting gives the room a relaxed and comfortable feel.

While the main living space largely sticks to subtle colours, Padda's bathroom takes a different approach. The space, which has been spotted in some of her mirror selfies, features colourful tiles that give it a more vibrant and contemporary look. A glass partition separates the wet and dry sections of the bathroom, keeping the layout functional.

Aneet is also a music lover, and her Instagram account features some of her music videos. A video featuring the actor with her father also went viral following the release of Saiyaara. Music, therefore, finds a place in Padda's home, with a separate corner dedicated to her guitar.

A round red jute mat adds a strong pop of colour to the area and contrasts with the surrounding wooden tones.

Near the guitar corner, a ladder-style plant stand has been positioned beside a window. The plants introduce greenery into the interiors while making use of natural light.

Aneet Padda's Mumbai residence does not rely on elaborate furnishings or heavy decoration. Instead, its character comes from a combination of white walls, handcrafted textures, warm lighting, plants, and occasional bursts of colour.

Talking about Aneet's Hunkkaar: The Roar, the show was directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia. It also stars Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor in key roles, along with several others.

Hunkkaar was released on JioHotstar on September 25.

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