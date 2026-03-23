Aneet Padda Walks For Pero's 'Out of Office' Finale Show At Lakme Fashion Week

Lakme Fashion Week concluded yesterday, and how. Wrapping up a fashion week is a huge responsibility, and it fell to Pero by Aneeth Arora. Known for creating simple yet practical clothes using indigenous skills and an understanding of ancient textiles, the label's Fall‑Winter 2026 collection was by far one of the most striking showcases.

According to an excerpt on the Fashion Design Council of India's official website, "The Indianess of Pero rests in the textile process, where materials pass through the hands of one craftsperson to the other, belonging to different parts of India, carrying forward the Indian tradition of the handmade and creating pieces that are at once unique."

Pero became a part of the fashion world in 2009, and since then, its USP has been creating its own handcrafted textiles across different parts of India. Its aim is to craft couture that connects with people across the globe, with a strong focus on research and innovation in fabrics, using traditional Indian techniques.

Aneet Padda Wraps Lakme Fashion Week By Walking For Pero

Think of a stylish dress, but make it jazzy. Aneet Padda's outfit as the showstopper for Pero's concluding show at Lakme Fashion Week is one of the most refreshing pieces from this year's runway.

She wore a comfortable dress featuring patch details in shades of blue and white. To accentuate the look, she layered it with a short blue jacket. The tassels on the outfit added a playful touch. Completing the look were sheer stockings and white footwear with denim details.

Pero By Aneeth Arora Wraps Up Lakme Fashion Week

Every show at Lakme Fashion Week has a theme. Depending on the inspiration of the collection, the directors design the set, and models showcase the innovation of the designers. Pero's concluding show was unique in more than one way.

Think of a factory where workers sew your clothes - the entire setup was exuding similar vibes. The spectators sat on office chairs and stools, serving as a metaphor for the "mundane, the routine, and structure". Some of these chairs made it to the ramp as part of the joyful show.

"An anticipated escape awaits outside the frosted windows is the promise of beaches, seaside winds, snow-covered mountain peaks, and the open skies," read the caption on the official Instagram handle of Pero.

The collection? Think of flared pants, funky yet stylish jackets, overalls that scream comfort while exuding Alexis Rose from Schitt's Creek vibes, caps representing snow-covered mountain peaks, striped shirts, and denim-detailed footwear.

Pero's Fall‑Winter 2026 collection was truly a banger. Though the collection was titled 'Out of Office', we wouldn't be surprised if the runway looks soon turn into everyday officewear essentials.

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