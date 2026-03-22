Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Showstopper For Bhumika Sharma In A 'Modern' Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week

Tamannaah Bhatia broke the internet as she walked for Bhumika Sharma at Lakme Fashion Week. The Odela actor wore a red ensemble from the designer's Afterglow collection and served effortless glamour on the ramp.

What Tamannaah Bhatia Wore At Lakme Fashion Week

While walking the runway for Bhumika Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted wearing a red-hued 'modern lehenga. The choli-cum-top featured a halter neck and corset fit on the bodice.

The skirt had pleats and boasted flair. Both the skirt and the top had floral motifs, but only the skirt had shimmer that grabbed attention. The dupatta was plain, featuring embroidery near the hem, and the actor carried it gracefully over her hands.

Completing Tamannaah Bhatia's look were her pink‑tinted cheeks, brown and pink‑hued lips, and winged eyeliner, making her eyes pop with the right amount of drama. Her soft curls fell over her shoulders.

But tying the entire look together was the jewellery. The actor layered two necklaces, encrusted with precious stones. She ditched earrings, bangles, and rings.

"I am wearing this beautiful lehenga, which is so comfortable, feminine, flirty, and it is modern. I think Bhumika has made this really wholesome collection, which fits every aspiration of a woman who wants to enjoy the festivities, while being comfortable, yet being totally ready for them," the actor told Vogue India.

Bhumika Sharma's Afterglow collection featured Indian traditional outfits blended with modern grace and design. From lehengas to sarees, the latest collection brings forth her vision for the upcoming festive and wedding season.

Praising the designer, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and wrote, "@bhumikasharmaofficial, your After Glow collection feels like that ease one carries after something truly comforting... relaxed, settled, & still glowing in its own way. This playful, modern lehenga was such a delight to wear. Loved being a part of it today"

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