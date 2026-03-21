Khushi Kapoor Stuns In Aisha Rao Lehenga And Diamond-Sapphire Necklace At Lakme Fashion Week

Khushi Kapoor stunned in an Aisha Rao lehenga as she walked for the designer as the showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week. The designer's collection featured elaborate pieces, many of which are sure to make their way into celebrity wardrobes in the upcoming wedding season.

As spectators cheered for the models walking in pastel and vibrant outfits, what caught everyone's attention was Khushi Kapoor in a stunning embroidered lehenga paired with diamond jewellery by SHREE Jewellers.

Khushi Kapoor At Lakme Fashion Week

Khushi Kapoor brought glamour to the runway in a brown‑toned lehenga with vibrant floral embroidery and intricate paisley motifs. For the walk, the actor styled the flowing skirt with a matching sleeveless blouse.

For makeup, she opted for soft brown tones on the lips and eyeshadow, paired with a pink blush for a fresh look. Her wavy locks completed the ensemble. However, another showstopper was her maximalist necklace encrusted with diamonds and sapphires.

"Its collars keep in line with the collection's theme. There are lots of beautiful collars in the collection, and we've made the necklace like a collar. So it's got multiple sapphires," shared Aisha Rao.

In an exclusive with NDTV, Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar, Managing Directors, SHREE Jewellers, shared that Khush Kapoor was wearing their Hana necklace.

The entire collection by the brand featured vibrant gemstones and diamonds with rose‑cut detailing. It was a blend of Art Deco influences with modern styling, reinterpreted through a contemporary lens.

"Each piece draws from the collection's floral motifs and is developed in response to the garment's neckline, structure, and movement, creating a cohesive and detailed visual language across the showcase," added the managing directors.

Speaking about her runway ensemble, Khushi Kapoor told NDTV, "I think there's so much of the jewellery that you can see elements of it in the outfit itself, and I think it kind of ties everything together in such a beautiful way without being too on the nose."

"I think you see pieces of it throughout the entire collection. So I think it complements everything really well," the actor noted, pointing to the centrepiece of the necklace - a diamond-encrusted flower.

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