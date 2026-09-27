Alia Bhatt Steps Out In Butter-Yellow Vintage Givenchy Couture With A Dramatic Bow

Alia Bhatt has once again made a strong case for keeping things simple while still making a style statement. The actor was spotted in Mumbai in a pale yellow outfit that instantly stood out for its clean tailoring, soft colour and one very eye-catching detail – a large bow at the waist. The look came soon after she walked the runway for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show, where she shared the spotlight with Vicky Kaushal.

For the outing, Alia wore a butter-yellow cotton skirt and top suit from Givenchy for Alexander McQueen's 1997 couture collection. The outfit had a fitted, long-sleeved jacket-style top with sharp notched lapels and a deep neckline.

The standout detail was, of course, the oversized bow placed right at the waist. It added volume to the otherwise fitted silhouette and became the centre of the look. The top also featured gathered detailing around the waist, adding a slightly softer finish to the structured design.

She paired it with a matching mini skirt that followed the same fitted silhouette. Subtle ruching on the skirt added texture without taking away from the clean look.

Alia kept her accessories minimal. She carried a glossy black clutch, which added a sharp contrast to the pale yellow outfit. The sleek clutch also gave the vintage look a more modern finish.

For jewellery, she chose small gold earrings that sat close to the ears. Delicate rings added a little sparkle to the look.

Her beauty look stayed soft and fresh. Alia Bhatt opted for a natural base with a subtle glow, lightly defined eyes, soft blush, and a muted nude-pink lip. The makeup complemented the pastel tone of the outfit instead of overpowering it.

Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, centre-parted bun.

With its soft colour, sharp tailoring and fuss-free styling, Alia Bhatt's vintage couture look managed to feel both timeless and completely at home in her modern wardrobe.

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