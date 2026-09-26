From A UP Village To Paris: How Shabana Azmi And Manish Malhotra Put Mijwan On The World Map

The Mijwan runway show by Manish Malhotra is one of India's most celebrated couture showcases, celebrating Indian craftsmanship and embroidery. A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others, have not only served as showstoppers at these shows but have also come forward to extend their support to the Mijwan Welfare Society.

The non-profit organisation began as the dream of renowned Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi. His daughter, Shabana Azmi, an actor and social activist, carried the legacy forward, while ace designer Manish Malhotra took the work of Mijwan's artisans to global platforms.

This year, the show will be held on September 26, and ahead of the celebration of Indian craft, here is the story of how Shabana Azmi and Manish Malhotra made Mijwan synonymous with luxury couture.

Mijwan: An Institution Of Cultural Heritage

Mijwan, a small village in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, was the home of Kaifi Azmi. The district gave him his pen name. When he returned to his hometown, he founded the Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS), the Kaifi Azmi Computer Centre, the Kaifi Azmi Girls' Inter College, and a sewing and embroidery centre where students are taught embroidery and stitching.

There was a time when the village barely received electricity for a few hours a day. Yet, under Kaifi Azmi's vision, locals began enrolling in computer programmes and upskilling themselves, especially women.

It was Kaifi Azmi's dream to empower rural communities through skill development, education, and employment opportunities.

According to the official website of MWS, he famously said, "When one is working for change, one should bring into that expectation the possibility that the change may not occur in one's lifetime and yet one must carry on working towards it."

Over the years, the organisation encouraged girls' education, expanded access to primary healthcare and sanitation, provided vocational training, and helped women secure employment and become financially independent.

Shabana Azmi And Manish Malhotra Made Mijwan Global

After Kaifi Azmi's death, his daughter, actor and social activist Shabana Azmi, took over as president of the Mijwan Welfare Society. She carried forward her father's vision, scaled it, and expanded the organisation's reach and impact.

It was under her leadership that Mijwan strengthened its initiatives in girls' education, vocational training, computer literacy, and women's financial independence.

A decade later, ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra wove new threads into Mijwan's fabric. His association with the organisation dates back to 2010, and in 2011, Mijwan Sonnets in Fabric was launched. The designer joined the initiative with a vision: to revive the timeless Indian craft of chikankari embroidery while empowering local artisans, especially women.

Manish Malhotra adopted the Kaifi Azmi Chikankari Centres and began working with artisans not only to preserve the craft but also to introduce it to the world. According to the official website, around 300 women were trained in chikankari each year over the following decade, enabling them to earn a livelihood.

Shabana Azmi and Manish Malhotra collaborated to create the Mijwan fashion shows, which today are synonymous with couture collections showcased before a star-studded audience. The events have featured some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry as showstoppers and have helped raise funds to support the cause.

For more than a decade, this collaboration has not only generated employment opportunities for women but has also allowed the craft to transcend traditional boundaries and shine in contemporary couture. Mijwan proved that rural craftsmanship can flourish on global platforms.

Manish Malhotra's debut at Paris Haute Couture Week in 2026 was a testament to this success. His collection featured chikankari work created by Mijwan's women artisans. Shabana Azmi noted that the designer had taken the craftsmanship of a small village in Uttar Pradesh and showcased it on one of the world's most prestigious fashion platforms.

The 2026 Mijwan show is especially significant as it marks the 15th edition of the fashion showcase. Through the collaboration between Shabana Azmi and Manish Malhotra, Mijwan has evolved from a village development initiative into a movement that celebrates Indian craftsmanship, women's empowerment, and sustainable livelihood.

Also Read | 'Relationship Can't Survive Without Respect': Richa Chadha Shares Non-Negotiables In Her Marriage To Ali Fazal