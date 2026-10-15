'He Would Cry Every Time': Aneet Padda On What Ahaan Panday Did When The Camera Was On Her In <i>Saiyaara</i>

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became the talk of the town after the blockbuster success of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara last year. The trio are all set to reunite for an upcoming film. Aneet Padda, who is also currently basking in the success of her OTT series Hunkaar, was all praise for her co-star and best friend Ahaan Panday.

Speaking to Variety India, Aneet said, "What I must say is that Ahaan is one of the most giving actors. If it was an emotional scene and he was supposed to be crying, he would cry every time, even when the camera was on me, just to show, 'This is how it's going to be happening on the other side.' He'd give me all the tools to be able to do my best. He is the most giving actor."

Highlighting the lighter side of their dynamic, Padda added, "He's the funniest guy in the world. I've never known anyone who makes me laugh as much as Ahaan does."

Speaking about working with him again, Aneet said, "Ahaan is my best friend, so it'll be fun. That's all that I'm thinking. With him and Mohit Sir, it's the same team and we're sort of in tune emotionally and artistically. That sense of familiarity is only going to help, and it's only going to be better for all of us."

"Not only are we going to enjoy shooting more, but we'll also be more understanding of each other's vision for the film. So I'm excited," she concluded.

Ahaan Panday's Birthday Wish For Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda is celebrating her 24th birthday today. On the special occasion, her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish for the actor.

Ahaan shared a carousel of unseen photos and videos featuring Aneet. Alongside the post, he penned a heartfelt note for her: "You're a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. I hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don't you ever forget how much light you leave behind; happy happy happy birthday."

About Saiyaara

The film tells the story of Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician played by Ahaan, and Vaani Batra, a young writer played by Aneet, who is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The film explores themes of love, loss, and heartbreak.

Following the film's success, rumours about Aneet and Ahaan dating each other also made headlines. However, neither actor has addressed the speculation.

Meanwhile, the two actors are set to reunite with director Mohit Suri for another project. The untitled film will reportedly be an unconventional love story.

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