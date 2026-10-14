Aneet Padda Celebrates 24th Birthday With Ahaan Panday And Alia Bhatt

Aneet Padda celebrated her 24th birthday on October 13 with a fairytale themed party and pictures from the special day are now winning hearts online. The actor celebrated her special day with close friends, including her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday, his mother Deanne Panday and Alia Bhatt.

The photos were shared on social media by actor Alam Khan and soon began circulating among fans. Aneet looked cheerful in a short yellow dress, while Ahaan wore a shimmery black shirt with black jeans.

One picture showed Aneet Padda and Deanne Panday making funny faces as they posed together for the camera. However, Alia's appearance at the birthday party became one of the biggest talking points, as Aneet has often admired the Alpha actor.

A day before Aneet Padda's birthday celebration, Ahaan Panday had shared several candid pictures of her on social media. The photos also included some special moments from their holiday together. Along with the pictures, he posted a sweet birthday message for his co-star.

The actor wrote, “You're a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. I hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don't you ever forget how much light you leave behind, happy happy happy birthday.”

Annet replied, “You're the best man in the whole wide world, thank you, my Ahaana.”

After the success of Saiyaara, Aneet Padda is set to appear in Shakti Shalini, which is part of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. According to Bollywood Talkies, she will play the lead role in Satranga, directed by Mohit Suri.

The film will bring her back together with Ahaan Panday and is expected to tell a college romance story. The makers are reportedly planning a five month shooting schedule and filming is expected to finish by February.

Also Read: 'You're A Gift To The Cosmos': Ahaan Panday's Birthday Wish For Saiyaara Co-Star Aneet Padda