Alia Bhatt Channels Her Inner Rani At Ayan Mukerji's Family Durga Puja Pandal

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt today attended the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, organised by her close friend and director Ayan Mukerji's family.

The actor brought back her Rani Chatterjee vibe from her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to the pandal, wearing a red saree which she paired with a sky blue blouse with puffed sleeves. The metallic border and gold motifs gave her saree, draped the traditional Bengali way, a festive edge. What also gave a regal look to her blouse were the motifs of lotuses and a crescent moon.

Alia Bhatt, who wore her hair in a neat bun with a gajra, completed her look with statement gold jhumkas, golden bangles, and a cocktail ring.

She also participated in the aarti and even served bhog at the pandal.

Alia Bhatt attended the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations days after her husband and Ramayana star Ranbir Kapoor graced the event.

The actor also took the stage with singer Harshdeep Kaur and sang the popular song Kabira from his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir, who wore a red-and-gold kurta and white pyjamas for his Durga Puja pandal appearance, will next be seen in Ramayana: Part 1, set to be released on November 5.

Whereas, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon co-star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, also featuring Vicky Kaushal.

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