With the launch of the Ramayana trailer featuring Ranbir Kapoor, attention has once again turned to the actor's passion for sports. A recent public appearance offered a glimpse of him taking part in another form of physical activity. The actor was spotted playing paddle tennis in Mumbai, dressed in athleisure white T shirt and sunglasses, during a practice session. Around the same time, Kapoor was also seen at a paddle tennis court with his wife, actor Alia Bhatt, who was practising the sport, while he spent time with their daughter Raha. The family outing offered a glimpse of how recreational sports can fit into everyday life beyond structured gym sessions. The sport Kapoor was seen playing is commonly known as padel. Combining elements of tennis and squash, it is generally played in doubles on an enclosed court, using solid, perforated rackets and a ball similar to a tennis ball. Players must move quickly, react to shots and coordinate their movements throughout a match.

Padel has also attracted attention as a recreational fitness activity. A 2022 review published in the journal International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health examined its potential role in physical fitness and health promotion, highlighting possible benefits for cardiovascular fitness, agility and motor skills while noting that more research is needed. Here are five potential health benefits of playing padel regularly.

1. May Improve Cardiovascular Fitness

Padel involves repeated bursts of movement, including running short distances, changing direction and returning shots. These movements increase the body's demand for oxygen and require the heart and lungs to work harder. When played regularly at an appropriate intensity, padel can contribute to aerobic fitness and help people meet their weekly physical activity goals. The intensity of a game varies according to the players' skill levels, match duration and pace. Beginners can start with shorter sessions and gradually increase their playing time as their stamina improves.

However, padel should not be considered a substitute for medical treatment or a guarantee of better heart health. People with existing cardiovascular conditions should seek medical advice before taking up vigorous exercise.

2. Helps Develop Agility And Balance

One of the defining features of padel is the need to respond quickly to the ball. Players move forwards, backwards and sideways, often changing direction within seconds. These repeated movements challenge agility, dynamic balance and the body's ability to control its position while moving. Players also need to adjust their footwork when anticipating a shot or recovering after a return. A review of research on padel identified agility, speed and balance among the physical fitness components relevant to the sport.

For beginners, these demands can provide an engaging way to practise movement skills. However, sudden turns and rapid changes in direction can also increase injury risk, particularly among people who are unaccustomed to exercise. Warming up and learning proper footwork are therefore important.

3. Engages Multiple Muscle Groups

Although padel is not a substitute for resistance training, it engages several muscle groups during a match. The legs and gluteal muscles work during movement, lunging and changes of direction. The core helps stabilise the body during rotation, while the shoulders, arms and forearms contribute to racket control and shot execution. Repeated movements can help develop muscular endurance and movement efficiency over time. More experienced players may also develop sport-specific strength and power through regular practice. However, the extent of these benefits depends on playing frequency, intensity and training experience. People seeking substantial muscle growth should continue incorporating progressive resistance training into their fitness routine.

4. May Support Weight Management

Padel can be a useful addition to a weight-management plan because it involves sustained movement interspersed with short, intense bursts of activity. The number of calories burned depends on several factors, including body weight, match duration, playing intensity and fitness level. Consequently, there is no single calorie-burn estimate that applies to everyone. Regularly playing an enjoyable sport may also make it easier to remain physically active over time. This is particularly valuable for people who find repetitive workouts difficult to sustain.

However, weight management depends on the overall balance between energy intake and expenditure, alongside sleep, dietary habits and other lifestyle factors. Padel alone does not guarantee weight loss.

5. Can Make Exercise More Social And Enjoyable

Padel is commonly played in doubles, making communication and cooperation important parts of the game. Players coordinate their movements, anticipate each other's decisions and work together to return shots. For some people, the social nature of the sport can make physical activity more enjoyable and encourage them to participate regularly.

Research reviews have highlighted padel's potential as an engaging recreational activity that may help address barriers to exercise participation. However, its specific mental health benefits require further investigation. Playing with friends or joining a beginner-friendly group can provide structure and motivation. As with any sport, the most useful routine is one that fits an individual's abilities, schedule and health needs.

How To Start Playing Padel Safely

If you are considering taking up padel, start with a few basic precautions:

Warm up before playing: Spend a few minutes walking briskly and performing gentle dynamic movements for the legs, shoulders and ankles.

Build intensity gradually: Begin with shorter sessions rather than immediately playing long or competitive matches.

Wear suitable footwear: Choose sports shoes that provide adequate grip and lateral support for court movements.

Stay hydrated: Drink water before and during play, particularly in warm conditions.

Learn the technique: Proper footwork and racket handling can improve control and help reduce avoidable strain.

Pay attention to pain: Stop playing if you experience sharp pain, significant swelling, dizziness, chest discomfort or unusual breathlessness.

People returning to exercise after a long break, or those with existing joint or cardiovascular conditions, should consider seeking professional guidance before beginning intense sessions. Ranbir Kapoor's public appearance on a padel court reflects the growing interest in recreational racket sports. Beyond the celebrity appeal, padel can offer an engaging way to work on cardiovascular fitness, agility, balance, muscular endurance and regular physical activity. The evidence is promising, but research on padel's long-term health effects remains limited. Its benefits depend on consistent participation, suitable intensity and safe playing practices. Whether you prefer the gym, running or a racket sport, the most effective fitness routine is one you can sustain. Padel offers another option for making movement a regular and enjoyable part of everyday life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.