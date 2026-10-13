'You're A Gift To The Cosmos': Ahaan Panday's Birthday Wish For <i>Saiyaara</i> Co-Star Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda is celebrating her 24th birthday today. On the special occasion, her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish for the actor.

Ahaan shared a carousel of unseen photos and videos featuring Aneet. Alongside the post, he penned a heartfelt note for her.

"You're a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. I hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don't you ever forget how much light you leave behind; happy happy happy birthday," he wrote.

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday made their Bollywood debuts with Saiyaara in 2025. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the musical romantic drama became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

The film tells the story of Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician played by Ahaan, and Vaani Batra, a young writer played by Aneet, who is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The film explores themes of love, loss, and heartbreak.

Following the film's success, rumours about Aneet and Ahaan dating each other also made headlines. However, neither actor has addressed the speculation.

Meanwhile, the two actors are set to reunite with director Mohit Suri for another project. The untitled film will reportedly be an unconventional love story.

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