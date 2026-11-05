<i>Koffee With Karan 9</i>: Karisma Kapoor Reacts To Sister Kareena Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Crossover

Karisma Kapoor shared her candid take on the buzz surrounding sister Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's crossover. During Kareena's appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor called Karisma, who was not prepared to be pulled into the conversation.

When Kareena asked Karisma what she was doing, Karisma replied, “I'm just watching you and Mira. Everywhere. Everyone's like, 'What's going on?' " Kareena quickly clarified, "What do you mean? She came on my show, What Women Want".

Sensing the awkwardness surrounding the unexpected pairing, Karisma played it safe and responded, "Sweet, very nice." However, when Karan interrupted to remind her that Kareena and Mira were on Koffee With Karan, a shocked Karisma exclaimed, "Oh no! How can you all do this to me?" Saif Ali Khan also appeared amused by the unexpected combination and admitted, "I was just a little like... where is this going?"

This was not the first time when Saif Ali Khan addressed his connection with Kareena's ex-boyfriend Shahid Japoor. During their 2017 appearance on Koffee With Karan 5 with Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar asked the two actors if they had ever felt awkward sharing a connection through Kareena. Saif laughed off the question, saying, "I do love history, but this is older than mediaeval times now. I think. It's way back." He further added, "Water under the bridge. He (Shahid) is a lovely guy. We got along perfectly well from the first time we met. " Shahid, too, dismissed any awkwardness, saying, "There was none at all actually." The two were promoting their film Rangoon at the time.

Kareena and Shahid shared a relationship and were one of the most talked-about couples in the early 2000s. The two reportedly started dating while working together in Fida. They reportedly parted ways before the release of their 2007 film Jab We Met. Kareena later married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015.

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