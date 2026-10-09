Aneet Padda Attends Rumoured Boyfriend Ahaan Panday's Sister Alanna's Baby Shower

Saiyaara fame Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda do not miss a chance to spend time together. The Panday family invited Aneet to the baby shower ceremony of Alanna Panday, the sister of Ahaan.

Alanna Panday is expecting her second child with husband Ivor McCray. On Thursday, the family hosted a baby shower at her parents' Mumbai residence, where Aneet was spotted arriving accompanied by other family members. Later, a video from the gathering emerged online where Aneet was seen playing a fun game with the rest of the Panday family.

In the video, two people formed a team and held a cloth from both sides and tried to pass a baby-sized doll from one team to another. Aneet was teamed up with Ahaan's cousin, Ananya Panday in the game. To fans' amusement, Aneet and Ananya accidentally dropped the doll while passing, leaving the rest of the players in splits.

Take A Look At The Video:

Ever since the rumours about Ahaan and Aneet's romance surfaced last year, the duo remained tight-lipped and clarified they were best friends. Since they make very few public appearances together, candid moments like these come as a surprise to the fans.

“I'm grinning seeing Aneet and Ananya partner up for this cute game. And look at Ahaan in the background,” one user wrote.

“So so cute," another commented.

“They are so domestic; we got lucky,” someone else said.

“Ngl, it's actually kind of insane when you think about how Aneet is already being included in the Panday family activities,” another fan noted.

Ahaan Panday made his acting debut opposite Aneet Padda in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara last year. The blockbuster film marked Aneet's first lead film role.

Following the massive success of Saiyaara, Aneet has signed horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, which is slated for a 2027 release. She has also appeared in the JioHotstar miniseries Hunkkaar.

Ahaan Panday is starring in a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. The two stars are expected to reunite in an untitled romance directed by Mohit Suri.

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