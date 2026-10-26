<i>Beparwah</i> First Look: Ahaan Panday And Sharvari Tease An Epic Tale Of Love And Destruction

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari are ready to bring love and action to the big screen with their upcoming film Beparwah. Yash Raj Films (YRF) revealed the title of the romantic drama, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, along with its first poster.

The project marks Ahaan and Sharvari's first big-screen collaboration. The poster keeps both actors' faces hidden. Ahaan is shown in a leather jacket, holding a gun, with blood on his hand and injuries on his face. Sharvari holds a guitar as he rests his head against her.

In the background, Ahaan Panday says, “Beparwah hai ishq, kya karun? Beparwah, beintehaan karun, darmiyaan koi bhi aaye toh, sab tabah, tabah, tabah karun.”

In November 2025, The Hollywood Reporter India, citing a source, reported that Ali Abbas Zafar is known for mega entertainers like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, so you can expect him to mount the Ahaan–Aaishvary clash on a huge scale.

The report stated that the film has romance at its core and action designed to shock and awe, and Ali is not going to hold back. It's meant to be a full-blown big-screen ride, it added.

“Ali really does have one of the strongest young casts in the industry right now. With his storytelling and sense of spectacle, these three actors will be presented in a massive way. It's refreshing to see a big film being built around young talent, and it's a major chance for them to prove what they're capable of,” the source said.

Beparwah, set to release on March 27, 2027, also includes Bobby Deol and Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of late Bal Thackeray, as the antagonist.

Also Read: 'He Would Cry Every Time': Aneet Padda On What Ahaan Panday Did When The Camera Was On Her In Saiyaara