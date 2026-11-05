'Disappointed By Music': OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri On Nitesh Tiwari's <i>Ramayana</i>

Sunil Lahri, who portrayed Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (1987-88), shared his reactions on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which released in theatres today worldwide. Sunil Lahri hasn't watched the film yet, but he has faith in Nitesh Tiwari and the whole team's ability that they have made a 'good' film. In a video message on Instagram, Sunil Lahri only complained about the film's music that he listened to in the trailer.

Speaking about the music, Sunil said, "Mujhe vishwas hai... Nitesh ji ek bohot hi acche director hai, pehle unhone achhi filmein banayi hai. Sangeet bohot ehem bhoomika nibhata hai, ek hisaab se woh backbone hota hai. Iss film ke jo bhi sangeet maine sunna hai, usmein kuch gaanon ne mujhe thoda sa disappoint kiya."

He went on to explain that the music should have captured the local flavour of Ayodhya and Mithila that he found 'missing' in the songs. He also safeguarded himself saying that he's not an authority on music. But he shared his opinion as a listener.

Wishing the film a big success, Sunil Lahri said that the film needs to be a big hit as many people's livelihoods are associated with it.

For the unversed, the film's music has been composed by acclaimed composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The two musical geniuses have collaborated to create the music and background score for the film for the first time.

Not from Lahri, music of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana faced criticism on and off social media.

Most recently, the song Mangal Rang faced backlash for its perceived Sufi-Islamic Qawwali influences.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment releasing today ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2028.

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