Viral Pic: Aneet Padda Wraps Arms Around Ahaan Pandey At Her 24th Birthday Party

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda turned 24 on October 13. She hosted a fairy-tale themed party which saw Alia Bhatt and her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday in attendance. Days after the dreamy party, Aneet Padda shared unseen pictures from the birthday party.

What caught the Internet's attention was the picture featuring Aneet wrapping her arms around Ahaan and posing pretty for the camera.

Aneet wrote an emotional message about how birthdays make her feel melancholic.

"Something about birthdays makes me cry.

"As the clock gets closer to 12 my heart races and my mind plays a showreel of everything. All the moments I miss, some regrets, all the I love yous I said and didn't say enough, the calls I never made, little wins I forgot to celebrate, people I don't see enough, plans lost in translation. I think of all the birthdays I'll now spend without Dadu, how strange that life goes on without him. I miss Julie too, her snoring at night of all things. Things I never thought I'd miss. All the love I couldn't give because I thought I had forever," she wrote.

"I know I'm late, but also not really. It's not exactly about a birth-day after all. Maybe it's when everything I've been too busy living to feel catches up with me. All the love received, all the love lost and all the love still left to give. I want to hold everyone closer and tell them what they mean to me, and I still don't think it'd be enough," an excerpt from the post read.

A day before Aneet Padda's birthday celebrations, Ahaan Panday had shared several candid pictures of her on social media. The photos also included some special moments from their holiday together. Along with the pictures, he posted a sweet birthday message for his co-star.

"You're a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. I hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don't you ever forget how much light you leave behind, happy happy happy birthday," Ahaan wrote.

After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda delivered another terrific performance in the JioHotstar original Hunkkaar. She plays a minor sexual assault victim who takes on a self-styled godman to fight against the oppression.