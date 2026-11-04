Why Did <i>Indian Idol</i> Winner Abhijeet Sawant Disappear From TV? Singer Reveals

More than two decades after winning the first season of Indian Idol, Abhijeet Sawant has returned to the same stage, but this time as a contestant on Indian Idol: Legends Return. The singer won the show in 2004 and became a familiar face among music lovers. After his big win, he stayed away from television for several years as he wanted to focus on playback singing.

Abhijeet has now spoken about why he made that choice and what made him return to TV. He felt that staying away from the small screen was not the right move, as it was the platform that gave him fame. In recent years, he has also appeared on shows like Bigg Boss Marathi and Celebrity MasterChef.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Abhijeet Sawant said, “I deliberately tried to stay away from television, but that was a wrong decision. I felt I should come back, and then I started doing all the other shows because I realised people like me on television. I took a break from television, and I wanted to get into only playback. But then I realised that television is where I started, and I should work on it.”

“I'm a television baby, I was born on television as a singer and as a performer. So for me, staying away from television is a little difficult. People don't only see me as a reality show singer. Abhijit Sawant is always seen as a popular face on television. So that is a big advantage for me and for my career also.”

Abhijeet Sawant further shared that returning to Indian Idol after 22 years brought back many memories from the early days of his career. Since the show gave him his first big break, coming back to the same stage felt special. He was excited to relive those moments and experience the show again.

He also made it clear that he does not see his return as a competition. He wants to enjoy the experience, remember his old journey and make new memories with everyone on the show.

Other than Abhijeet Sawant, Indian Idol: Legends Return also features past winners and finalists including Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, Devender Pal Singh, Mayuri Saha, Swaroopp Khan, Ritika Raj, Prajakta Shukre, Amit Sana, Senjuti Das, Nihal Tauro, Subhajit Chakraborty, Bidipta Chakraborty, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayli Kamble, Tanishk Shukla, Myscmme Bosu, Anshika Chonkar, Rishi Singh, Manraj Veer Singh, Manasi Ghosh, Ankush Bhardwaj, Sireesha Bhagavatula and Chetna Bhardwaj.

Also Read: "I Faced Criticism And People's Taunts": Abhijeet Sawant On Life After Winning Indian Idol