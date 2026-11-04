Namit Malhotra Says <i>Ramayana Part 2</i> Postponed To 2028: "We Didn't Want To Do A Rush Job"

The release date of Ramayana Part 2 has been shifted to 2028, producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed. He also added that there is a chance the film could be a trilogy.



Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, is set to be released on November 5. The second instalment was earlier set to hit theatres in 2027 but has now been pushed back by a year.



Ramayana Part 2 Postponed



Namit Malhotra told E! News that the film's release date was shifted to “do justice” to the story. He explained that the film was originally planned as an Indian film for global audiences.



While making the movie, they ended up creating two master versions. Namit said that dubbing the first part in English needed a separate edit and a rewrite of the script "so that it can be presented in its own original form."



Explaining why the second part of Ramayana has been delayed, Namit said, “We want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale that we have a little bit more time to do the same thing that we did on part one.”



He added, "That extra year, I think, is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice to a film of this size. Namit said that the makers did not want to compromise on the grandeur of the project.



"We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves," he said, explaining, "and we wanted to make sure that we delivered the finale in as much grandeur as it deserves."



Ramayana To Be A Trilogy?



In an interview with Review Nation, Namit said that Ramayana has originally been planned as a trilogy. During filming, it was decided to make the film in two parts. The makers will look at audience feedback and then decide if more instalments are needed.



“We're still in the middle of filming, so you know, I'm not going to give any spoilers for anything - but you know, who knows the way, once we get all the response and all the feedback, we may sit back on the table and the drawing board and see if there is anything else that we want to add or subtract, depending on how the world has received it,” Namit added.





He said that depending on the feedback, the makers would see if they need to make two different versions of the film or stick to a single one for all audiences.



Also Read: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Fever Takes Over London's Trafalgar Square