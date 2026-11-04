Addinath Kothare Reveals What Made Nitesh Tiwari's Film Set Special:"Stepping Onto <i>Ramayana</i> Set Was Like Entering A Temple"

Actor Addinath Kothare, who plays Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film Ramayana, has opened up about his experience of working on the ambitious project. He has described the Ramayana sets as having an atmosphere similar to that of a temple.

The actor revealed that the film's disciplined working environment and the sense of devotion among the cast and crew made the experience special.

In an interaction with The Indian Express, Addinath said that stepping onto the sets of Ramayana felt like entering a temple.

"I cannot express the Ramayana experience in words. It is something you have to witness," he said.

On his experience of shooting in Ayodhya, he said, "When we stood on that set, the first scene happened; when you are doing it, you tend to focus and go with the flow."

Addinath also revealed that the Ramayana set followed strict discipline. He said, "Ramayana was a very disciplined set, no mobile phones were allowed. That discipline was a part of a sacred force that kept everyone aligned."

Speaking about his experience on the film, Addinath shared an anecdote about how Ranbir Kapoor helped him with a scene.

The actor said, “I was nervous on the first day, but there was a wonderful moment. In the first few days, you are figuring out, as an actor, you are searching for the character, how to manoeuvre yourself on the set. You are trying to gauge the dynamics, looking for an ice-breaking moment to feel comfortable on the set. Firstly, it was the set of Ramayana and the responsibility was so sacred. There was a moment when we were standing; there was me, Shri Ram, Laxman, and Shatrughan. We were supposed to be looking at something and react. We did the rehearsal, and I was tempted to improvise, but I was scared, and so I was blindly following Nitesh Sir's instructions. Before the take, Ranbir tapped me on the shoulder and suggested doing the same thing I was thinking about. I did that, and Nitesh Sir shouted after the shot that it was good. That moment became an ice-breaker for me. I became a part of that family.”

Ramayana will release on November 5.