<i>Last Man In Tower</i> Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Leads A Gripping Thriller About Greed And Power

What happens when one man refuses to give up his home, even when his entire neighbourhood turns against him? This is the story of Last Man in Tower, starring Manoj Bajpayee, and based on Aravind Adiga's 2011 bestselling novel.

Following its big-screen release on September 11, the film is now set to arrive on OTT. Ahead of its digital release, the makers recently dropped a new trailer, which gives audiences a closer look at the problems faced by one man when his neighbours stop supporting him.

The new trailer shows Manoj Bajpayee as Yogesh Mishra, a retired teacher who refuses to leave his Mumbai home. While the other members of his housing society agree to sell their flats for redevelopment, Yogesh wants to stay in the apartment where he has spent many years and made countless memories.

His decision puts him against Sangita Puri, played by Divya Dutta, who wants the redevelopment deal to go ahead because she hopes it will give her son a better future. The matter becomes more difficult when builder Dharmen Shah, played by Boman Irani, wants to move ahead with the project.

ZEE5 shared the latest trailer of Last Man in Tower on X and also announced that the film will start streaming from November 6.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee became interested in the film due to “the complexity of Yogesh Mishra. He is a man who stands firmly by his beliefs, yet the story leaves you questioning whether he is right or wrong. As an actor, I found that ambiguity fascinating because it allowed me to explore the many layers of a character who is stubborn, vulnerable and deeply attached to his home and the memories it holds.

“In a city like Mumbai, where redevelopment has become part of everyday life and familiar buildings are constantly making way for new ones, the film looks at the human side of this change - what it means for families, the memories they leave behind and the uncertainty or excitement of starting afresh.”

Last Man in Tower also stars Boman Irani, Divya Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Harish Khanna and Swaroopa Ghosh.

Also Read: Divya Dutta On Working With Manoj Bajpayee In Gajab Raat: "He Makes It So Easy For People Around Him"