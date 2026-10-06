flydubai Hero Pilot's Skull Fractured In Attack, Undergoes Emergency Surgery In Saudi

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who helped thwart an apparent attempt to crash a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, had suffered a 'skull fracture' after his Omani co-pilot attacked him with a 'crash axe' inside the cockpit of the plane, which was carrying more than 170 passengers and crew, sources told NDTV.

The 38-year-old captain fought through the pain and rapid blood loss and managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to rush inside, overpower the co-pilot, and assist in stabilising the aircraft. Later, the flight made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Sources said that Machchhar suffered a 'depressed fracture -- fragment of skull' during the attack and underwent emergency treatment in Saudi Arabia, where doctors reconstructed his skull, before he was flown to the UAE.

A depressed skull fracture happens when a skull breaks, and a piece of bone is pushed inward toward the brain. The "fragment" is the broken piece of skull that sits lower than the normal surrounding bone.

This is a serious injury because the bone can press on or injure the brain, so it often needs medical care or surgery, sources said.

The pilot suffered several other injuries, including wounds to his limbs, chest, and upper abdominal area, but is showing "positive recovery", sources earlier told NDTV.

Captain Machchhar was airlifted from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi last week for advanced medical care. He was admitted to the Military Hospital, where a team of specialised doctors has been closely monitoring him. Sources said that the pilot is "responding well" to the treatment.

Authorities have also allowed Captain Machchhar's family to meet him at the hospital, sources said, adding that his regular health updates are being communicated to them.

Last week, while talking over video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Captain Machchhar said he was on the floor and still being attacked when he realised the plane carrying more than 170 passengers was sinking, and he had to do something.

"I was lying on the floor injured, but I told myself to go for one last push to open the door from inside," he told PM Modi.

"Others came in and also played a role [in controlling the situation]. I was of course fighting for my own life but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die," he added.

flydubai's flight FZ1073, which was bound for Tel Aviv from Dubai early on Wednesday morning, plunged nearly 18,000 feet, two and a half hours into its journey. It first sent an emergency signal to air traffic controllers before switching to code squawk 7500, which indicates hijacking.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said the Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamad Al-Hammami, had stabbed Machchhar before "apparently trying to crash" the plane.