"He Hit Me": Video Shows Chaos On flydubai Flight After Indian Pilot Attacked

New footage has emerged from inside the flydubai flight FZ1073, showing chaotic moments after the passengers and crew prevented the Omani co-pilot's apparent terrorist intent to crash the plane flying from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel. The video, which appeared to have been filmed on a phone camera from a seat near the cockpit, showed people shouting in a mixture of English and Hebrew, with one person saying, "He tried to crash the plane," apparently referring to the co-pilot who stabbed flight captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot.

The clip, which was also aired on Israel's Channel 12, showed another person asking people inside the cockpit to "relax" and "go out, take him out," while also telling people in the cabin to "sit down."

Amid the chaos, one person, who appears to be a crew member, asked the passengers, "Doctor, is there a doctor?"

After repeated calls, Dr Shota Musayev, an Israeli dentist, appears near the cockpit and says something in Hebrew. The camera angle does not allow a glimpse inside the cockpit.

The footage then cuts to Captain Machchhar, who lies in a pool of his own blood on the ground outside the cockpit. He can be heard saying that the co-pilot 'hit' him 'so many times.' He then says he can move his injured hand but cannot squeeze it shut.

Machchhar had earlier managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries and, in doing so, helped save the lives of all 174 passengers on the plane.

"This is who wanted to stab [the pilot]," a man says in Hebrew, before correcting himself that "this is who did stab him, not wanted to," according to the translation available in a Times of Israel report.

The video then cuts to a shot after the plane has made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, with medics attending Machchhar on a raised platform outside the aircraft door.

People inside the plane can be heard asking for the police and insisting the copilot must remain on board till the police come to take him away.

"No one will release him," a Hebrew speaker declares as the copilot is seen on his knees with his hands bound behind his back.

"This is a terrorist, you understand, yes? We need police," one of the Flydubai crew members can be heard saying in English. Another person added, "He cannot go anywhere. He is here with us."

Nearby, the wounded attacker can be seen sitting on the floor of the plane after he was restrained, facing a wall. His uniform can also be seen covered in blood as crew members surround him.

The video ends with a shot showing Machchhar covered in bandages and being taken by medics.

The new video came amid continued investigations into the co-pilot, who has been transferred from Saudi custody to the UAE. Abu Dhabi has announced it was probing "whether the incident was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction."