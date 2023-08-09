TNEA Counselling 2023: Round 2 Of Choice Filling Begins Today

(Representative Image)

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling 2023 Round 2 for the General-Academic category has commenced today, August 9, 2023. Eligible candidates can submit their choices between August 9, 2023, and August 11, 2023.

The TNEA Seat Allotment results for Round 2 counselling will be made available on August 12, 2023. Students who have aggregate marks ranging from 142 to 176.99 are qualified for TNEA Counseling 2023. Additionally, students must hold a rank within the range of 22762 to 87049 to be eligible.

To facilitate candidates, the TNEA 2023 round 2 choice filling and allotment results will be accessible on the official counseling portal, tneaonline.org. Eligible candidates are also advised to utilize the provided link to submit their preferences for TNEA round 2 counseling.

Here is the direct link to apply online for TNEA 2023 Round 2 Counselling.

The official website states that students are now able to fill in their choices for the second round of counseling. Please log in and complete the choice filling process by or before August 11, 2023, at 5:00 PM.

The provisional allotment results for upward movement in the first round of counselling have been published on the website. Students can log in to their account to access and download the allotment order.

Here are the steps for applying to TNEA 2023 Round 2 Counselling.

Visit the Official Website Registration Choice Filling Document Verification Payment of Fees Seat Allotment Result Confirm Seat and Reporting