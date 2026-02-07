NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 3 Final Result Declared, Download Here

NEET PG Round 3 Counsellig Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the round 3 NEET PG 2026 Counselling result. Candidates who opted for upgradation in the third round can check their allotment status on the official website mcc.nic.in or here.

The Round 3 result lists the candidate's name, their choice regarding participation in the third round, allotment status, remarks from Round 1 or Round 2, the allotted institute, candidate category, Round 3 remarks, and other relevant details.

NEET PG Counselling Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in and head over to the "PG Medical" section.

Then, click on "Round 3 counselling result" under "Current Events" section.

The seat allotment list will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Result Download Link

NEET PG Round 3

The Round 3 registrations began after the committee reduced the cut-off for Round 3 counselling to 0 percentile for reserved categories, following more than 18,000 seats remaining vacant after Round 2. This decision drew sharp criticism from the medical community, as a 0-percentile cut-off would allow candidates with scores as low as minus 40 to secure admission.

Cut-Off For Round 3 Counselling

For General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the cut-off was reduced from 276 to 103/800, for General Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates, the cut-off has been dropped from 255 to 90/800.

For reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), the cut-off was minus 40 compared to the previous of 235.