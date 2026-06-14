Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling 2026 Likely To Be Delayed Due To NEET Re-Exam, Decision Soon

TNEA 2026 counselling schedule is likely to be delayed due to the upcoming NEET re-exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Higher Education Department is expected to take a final decision on the matter within the next few days. Meanwhile, officials have confirmed that the ongoing admission-related activities will continue as planned.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 process is conducted entirely online. It includes registration, fee payment, certificate upload, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission confirmation.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) had invited applications from May 3 to June 5. According to officials, more than 3.02 lakh students registered for engineering admissions this year. Out of them, around 2.45 lakh candidates have successfully uploaded their required certificates.

However, with the NEET re-exam scheduled for June 21, the engineering counselling timeline is under review. Officials indicated that the counselling process may be pushed back to avoid clashes and ensure a smooth admission process for students.

Despite the possibility of a counselling delay, DOTE officials have clarified that the certificate verification process is already underway and will continue without interruption.

The rank list for TNEA 2026 is expected to be released on June 29 as per the original schedule. Officials stated that engineering counselling can begin only after the completion of certificate verification and publication of the rank list.

The delay is also linked to the approval of the counselling schedule by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), which is yet to provide its clearance.

Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan said that the government is closely monitoring the situation. He informed reporters that a decision regarding the postponement of Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling 2026 would be taken within a day or two.

The minister added that discussions would be held with the department secretary before announcing the final counselling schedule. Students are advised to regularly check official updates and remain prepared for any changes in the admission timeline.