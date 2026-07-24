Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment Out; Check Next Steps

TNEA Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TNEA 2026 Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment Result on the official counselling portal. Candidates who participated in the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling can now log in to check their tentative allotment status. As per the latest update, candidates must confirm their allotted seat on or before July 25, 2026, failing which the tentative allotment may be cancelled. After confirmation, the authority will issue the provisional seat allotment and candidates will have to complete the admission process within the prescribed schedule.

Direct Link: TNEA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026

How to Check TNEA 2026 Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment?

Candidates can follow these steps to check the tentative allotment result:

Visit the official TNEA counselling website at tneaonline.org.

Click on the Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment link.

Log in using the registered email ID/mobile number and password.

Check the allotted college and branch details.

Confirm the allotted seat before July 25, 2026 to retain the allotment.

Download and save the allotment details for future reference.

What's Next After TNEA 2026 Tentative Seat Allotment?

Candidates who have received a tentative seat allotment should complete the following steps:

Last date to confirm tentative allotment: July 25, 2026

Confirm the allotted seat through the candidate login.

Wait for the release of the provisional seat allotment after the confirmation process.

Download the provisional allotment order once released.

Report to the allotted institution as per the counselling schedule with the required documents and admission fee.

Keep checking the official TNEA portal for further counselling updates and reporting instructions.

Candidates should confirm their tentative seat allotment by July 25 to remain eligible for the provisional allotment and subsequent admission process.