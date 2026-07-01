Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 Rank List, Here's How To Download

TNEA Counselling Rank List 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, today released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 rank list. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official portal, tneaonline.org. Akshitha N from Dharmapuri has secured the first rank in the TNEA 2026 merit list.

The rank list, which was originally scheduled to be released on June 29, was postponed to July 1 to accommodate CBSE Class 12 students awaiting their re-evaluation results.

The TNEA rank list has been prepared based on candidates' Class 12 marks after applying the prescribed normalisation process.

The Directorate of Technical Education is expected to announce the detailed counselling schedule shortly.

How To Raise Grievances

Candidates who have concerns regarding their rank, marks normalisation, or any other issue can submit their grievances through the designated online window.

Students whose names do not appear in the rank list or who notice any discrepancies can raise their grievances until July 6.

Once the grievance redressal process is completed, the online counselling process will begin.

During counselling, candidates can fill in up to 100 preferred colleges and branches in order of preference. Seat allotment will then be conducted over multiple rounds based on candidates' preferences, merit rank, reservation category, and seat availability.