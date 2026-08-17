5 Years On The Run, Gujarat BJP Worker Arrested In Liquor Case

Gujarat police arrested Mukesh, alias Tina Pargi, husband of a BJP District Panchayat Member and also a BJP worker himself, who was on the run for 5 years in connection with an illegal liquor sale case.

The high-profile arrest by Santrampur police was executed following specific intelligence gathered by local law enforcement officers.

He is the husband of Bharatiya Janata Party member Shantaben Pargi, who holds the Salra seat in the district panchayat.

The accused had been on the run for the past five years in connection with an open prohibition case (illegal alcohol sale). Despite continuous efforts by cops over the years, Pargi managed to evade arrest until a targeted, intensive operation led police directly to his location.

Investigators expect that interrogating the long-absconding suspect will yield critical leads in the ongoing investigation. Police officials are currently probing potential local networks that may have aided his evasion during his period on the run.

Because the matter involves the spouse of an active local political figure, the arrest has quickly generated significant discussion and political intrigue across the region. Local authorities confirmed that formal legal proceedings against Pargi are currently underway.