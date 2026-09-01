Gujarat Man Dies By Suicide At Same Spot Where Son Was Killed 14 Years Ago

In a tragic development linked to the 2012 Thangadh police firing case in Surendranagar district, a father fighting for justice for his late son ended his life. The 53-year-old victim, Amarshibhai Sumra, jumped in front of a moving train in the same area where his 16-year-old son, Pankaj Sumra, lost his life during the police firing 14 years ago.

Family members revealed that Amarshibhai died after leaping in front of the Hapa-Mumbai train running between Thangadh and Lakhmanchi during the night. His continuous struggle for justice began in September 2012, when a dispute broke out between Dalit and Bharwad community members during the Tarnetar fair in Thangadh. Following the clash, police opened fire, resulting in the deaths of three Dalit youths named Mehul Rathod, Pankaj Sumra, and Prakash Parmar.

The firing incident sparked widespread questions across Gujarat regarding the police action. To investigate the matter, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team. The team visited Thangadh to inspect the fairgrounds and railway gate, taking measurements to determine where the firing occurred and recording the site on video.

Despite 14 years passing, the families of the deceased maintain that justice has not been delivered and the investigation report has not been made public. Amarshibhai had been struggling for justice ever since his son died. He was deeply disturbed on Raksha Bandhan after seeing his daughters grieving for their late brother, leading him to take his life near the memorial built for the three youths.

Railway police reached the spot upon learning of the incident and initiated an investigation, raising renewed questions over when the investigation report will be made public and when justice will finally be served.